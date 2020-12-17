Norma Lucille Grant, 90, passed away 4:10 a.m. Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Cypress Pointe Health Campus in Englewood, OH. She was born February 28, 1930, in Clinton County, IN, the daughter of the late Alvin Ray and Veta (Hillis) Morris. On June 27, 1948, she married F. Dean Grant, and he preceded her in death in April 1991.
Norma was a 1948 graduate of Forrest High School. She retired from Delco Electronics after 30 years of service in production. She was a member of Burlington Methodist Church, the Burlington Community Club, and the Eastern Star. Norma enjoyed reading books, crocheting, attending social dances, and spending winters in Florida after her retirement.
She is survived by her children, Roger Grant (Vicki Clark) and Lila Grant (Julie); sister, Susan Morris Milner; grandchildren, Aimee Lyn Walls-Handy (Jason); grandchildren-in-law, Matthew Clark and Dan Clark; great-grandchildren, Harry Handy and Luke Handy; and great-grandchildren-in-law, Leo Clark and Cora Clark.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Marshal Ray Morris; sisters, Margaret Chambers Van Deventer and Bettie Dickey; brothers-in-law, Bill Milner, Donald Chambers, Carl Bufford Dickey, Jack Grant, Marvin Holaday Sr. and Joseph Eugene Dillman; sisters-in-law, Phoebe Morris, Ellen (Grant) Holaday and Joan (Grant) Dillman.
Graveside services will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, December 19, 2020, in Burlington Cemetery with Pastor Mark Miller officiating. Stout & Son Funeral Home-Burlington Chapel is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Norma’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
