Norma L Lovegrove

Norma LouEllen Lovegrove, 94, went to be with her Heavenly Father on January 30, 2021. She was born on February 18, 1926 to the late Dewey and Ruth (Jenkins) Egginton in Kokomo.

She married Robert Lee Lovegrove on January 19, 1947 and they had three children together. She was a homemaker and doted on her children and grandchildren. Norma volunteered at the Crisis Center for many years. She was a longtime member of Main Street United Methodist Church, serving on multiple committees, a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and played the organ with many musical groups.

Norma enjoyed canning, cooking, baking, big family get-togethers, going to sporting events, and watching her grandkids play sports. In her later years, she enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy, and The Hallmark Channel. She treasured reminiscing about the "old days" with her son-in-law, Jim.

Norma is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bob; a son, Steven Kent; and beloved dog, Tanner.

She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Kidwell (Jim), and Patricia Lovegrove Bates; grandchildren, Brian Lovegrove (Joni), Ashleigh Ledford (Robert), Megan Adkins (Gary), Shannon Pickett (Jason), Heather Merrell (Douglas), Katie Wray (Brad); great-grandchildren, Chelsea, Jade, Dayten, Jaxson, Shelby, Emma, Braydon, Caleb, Joshua, Parker, and Ethan; great-great-grandchildren, Braylon, Rylynn, Hadley, Brynlee, Bronx; and grand-furbabies, Roscoe, Rosie, Cleatus, Haus, Jillee, Gage, Dobee, Josie (her favorite), Caspur, Kit-Kat, and Binxlee.

A Celebration of Life for Norma will be held at 12pm on Wednesday, February 3, at Main Street United Methodist Church. Friends and family may gather from 11am-12pm, also at the Church. Pastor Tim Gates will officiate. Norma will be laid to rest at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery.

Norma's family would like to thank Guardian Angel Hospice for their loving care, especially Mary Monica, Alicia, Brooke, Pastor Brian, and her caregivers, Pat and Amy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Main Street United Methodist Church and Guardian Angel Hospice of Kokomo.

Ellers Mortuary assisted the family with arrangements.