Norma L. Bauer, 90, of Kokomo, died on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Bloom in Kokomo. Norma was a 30 year resident of Russiaville. She was born on February 6, 1931 in Kokomo, Indiana to Edgar R. & Stella (Warner) Bryant. On November 16, 1951, she married Jimmie L. Bauer. The couple enjoyed 69 years of married life together, loving each other and raising a family.
Norma worked at General Motors Delco in Kokomo for four years and Western School Corporation for seven years. She was a member of Main Street Christian Church in Russiaville, where she was active in the Ladies Aid, Sunday school and other church activities. Later, Norma was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Kokomo. Jimmie and Norma enjoyed many church bus trips and especially cherished their time in Gatlinburg. Norma enjoyed square dancing and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Jimmie; children, Ronald E. Bauer and wife Debbie, Kenneth J. Bauer and wife Julie, Sheryl A. Butner and husband Roger. Norma is also survived by her three siblings, Barbara McGaha, Joyce Anderson, Judy England, all from Columbia, Kentucky; three grandchildren, Kylie Salsbery and husband Adam, Jessica Curnutt and husband Tyler, Kacee Dean and husband John; 12 great-grandchildren, Brayden, Logan, Cadynce, and Baylee Curnutt, Hadley, Cambri, Nico, and Jace Salsbery, Kipling, Zeke, and Titus Dean. She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Lee Bauer, three sisters, and a brother.
A private family service will be held with Rev. Scott Brown presiding. Burial will follow at the Tetersburg Cemetery. No visitation is scheduled.
Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimers Association, 50 East 91st Street, Suite 100 Indianapolis, Indiana, 46240.
Young-Nichols Funeral home is assisting with arrangements.