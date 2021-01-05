Norma Jean Stiner

Norma Jean (Tragesser) Stiner, 79, of Kokomo, IN passed away at 7:03pm on Friday, January 1st, 2021 at her home. Norma was born June 3, 1941 in Tipton, IN. She was the 12th child, of 19, of Anna J. (Hickner) Tragesser & Isadore "Pat" Tragesser. Norma was a 1959 graduate of St. Joseph Academy in Tipton, IN. She then went on to business school. Norma married the love of her life, Larry Lee Stiner, on November 9th, 1963 and were blessedly married for 52 years prior to her loving husband's passing in September 2016. Norma worked at Mervis & Sons and St. Joseph Hospital for several years prior to having children beginning in 1974. Then she devoted her time to her four adoring children. Norma was a member of one of the first women's golf leagues in Kokomo, IN at Rice's Golf Course and participated in the Twilight Golf Tournaments. She was also a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Norma enjoyed the lights of her life, her grandchildren. She also enjoyed crocheting, creative design, puzzles, and playing cards with her family. Norma was known for her many years as the videographer of the play-by-play commentary for "Stiner Sports" in the local youth arena. Norma is survived by her son, Troy (Laura) Stiner; three daughters, Tina (Ted "Teddy") Crabtree, Tamari Stiner, Tiana (Brent) Cavazos; 12 grandchildren, Averie Stiner, Lila Stiner, Preslee Stiner, Jean-Marie "Jeanie" Crabtree, Trever Crabtree, Kaila Stiner, Kaleb Stiner, Karson Stiner, Victoria Harrison, Elliana Cavazos, Andrew Cavazos, Elizabeth Cavazos. She is also survived by her siblings Jane (Ralph) Folk, Esther Folk, Theresa (Bob) Starke, Judy Collins, Barb (Carl) Lipetri, Carol Mozzone, Agnes "Aggie" Hewitt, Gene (Patty) Tragesser, and Edie (Tom) Burke. Norma was preceded in death by her loving husband Larry L. Stiner, her parents Anna & Pat Tragesser, siblings Louis, George, William, Jerome, Phillip, Leonard Tragesser, Beatrice Toler, Dorothy Koors, and Margaret "Maggie" Gillespie. Norma's funeral service will be held at 12pm on Friday, January 8, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 3155 S. 200 W., Kokomo, with an hour of visitation prior. Norma's family will be receiving relatives and friends on Thursday, January 7 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm, with Rosary at 7:30pm at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Norma to St. Joan of Arc Religious Education Fund.

