Norma Jean Cowell, 93, Russiaville, passed away at 9:14 am on Monday, September 20, 2021, at her home. She was born in Kokomo on April 18, 1928, to the late Edward E. and Gertrude (Powell) Hamler. On April 2, 1950, in Kokomo, she married Robert E. Cowell and he preceded her in death on January 28, 1988.
Norma was a 1946 graduate of Kokomo High School and attended Indiana University. She worked as a secretary for Kokomo Public Schools, Evansville Public Schools, Cabot Corporation (Haynes International), Western School Corporation, and Indiana University at Kokomo retiring in 1990. She was a member of the Russiaville United Methodist Church, Christian Builders, Sunday school class, Wednesday morning bible study and United Methodist Women. She prepared tapes of worship services and delivered them to shut-ins. She was also a member of the Happy Homemakers Home Extension Club, Thursday Morning Sunshine Bowling League, and Tuesday Shur Shot Bowling League. She also volunteered at the American Red Cross.
Norma is survived by her children, Bobbette L. (Wayne Clark) Deardorff, Linda J. Speler, and Larry G. (Jan) Cowell; grandchildren, Angela (Jason) Turner, Douglas (Jennifer) Deardorff, Lee Ann (Stephen) Coppes, Samuel (Staci) Speler, Leah (Brian) Tucker, Lydia Speler, Jordan (Chris) Otsu, Alex (Zac) Akers, and Christopher (Mia) Cowell; brother-in-law, James Leroy Cowell; 12 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Robert, she was preceded in death by parents, brother, Jay Lowell Hamler, and sister and brother-in-law Ladonna M. (Wilbur Ray) Walter.
Services will be held at 11 am Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Russiaville United Methodist Church, 180 N. Union St., with Pastor Ann Kumehe officiating. Burial will follow in Kokomo Memorial Park. Friends may visit with family on Wednesday from 4pm-7pm at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St, Russiaville. Donations may be made in Norma’s memory to the Russiaville United Methodist Church. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.