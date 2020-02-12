Norma F. Wilson

Norma F. (Eckstein) Wilson, age 91, passed away on February 10, 2020 in Kokomo, Indiana. She was born on July 20, 1928 in Shelbyville, Indiana to the late James and Josephine (Lawver) Eckstein.
In her youth, Norma assisted her father with a dry cleaning business in Shelbyville. She was married to Donald Wilson on December 29, 1967 in Indianapolis. Donald preceded Norma in passing on May 18, 2003. Norma was a devoted housewife, and raised four daughters. She also assisted the Kokomo Rescue Mission by running it from her home.
Norma enjoyed baking and listening to oldies music. She also loved traveling the country with her husband, particularly to Black Hills, North Dakota, and had a deep love for Mickey Mouse. More than anything, Norma was very family oriented and never missed an opportunity to go out to eat with them.
Norma is survived by her daughters, Nancy Elmore, Kathy Wilson, Sheila (Mark) Watson, and Teresa (Bob) Self; sons, Ronald (Rena) Wilson and Rick Wilson; sister, Nola Posz; 20 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Norma was preceded in passing by a daughter, Linda Wolf; and two grandsons, Donald Elmore and James Elmore.
There will be a visitation for Norma held at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home on Thursday, February 13th from 4-8 pm, and another visitation at the funeral home on Friday, February 14th from 12-1 pm, followed immediately by a funeral service. Norma will then be laid to rest at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Norma’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society.