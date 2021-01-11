Norma Beachy, 86, of Kokomo, went home to be with the Lord at 11:59 a.m. Friday, January 1, 2021 at her home surrounded by her children. She was born November 14, 1934 to Bryant and Jewel (Wilson) Brooks in Searcy, Arkansas. She married Ezra M. Beachy in 1952. Ezra preceded her in death on February 23, 2020.
Norma was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother to her family. She supported and helped us in so many ways. Her quiet inner strength, her common sense, her down to earth approach to life shaped and anchored many of us. She left us a legacy on how to live life.
You never left her house empty handed. She was always giving you something, even if it was small, you went home with something from her. She was the kind of mother who would sacrifice to make sure you had what you needed. You knew without words you were loved and cared for.
Surviving family include her son and daughter, Michael Beachy of Kokomo and Denise (Douglas) Eldridge of Kokomo. She is also survived by four grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and two sisters, Hilda Shippee of Kokomo and Deborah Williams of Galveston. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Ezra and son, Terrance “Terry” L. Beachy, one brother, Willard Brooks and one sister, Carolyn Keel.
Private family services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Bennett’s Switch Community Church with Pastor Norm Snyder officiating. Due to the COVID pandemic, the
services will be live streamed from the Church’s facebook page https://www.facebook.com/bennetts.switch.cc/ and recorded to be viewed after services on Murray Weaver Funeral Home’s website, www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bennetts Switch Community Church building fund.
