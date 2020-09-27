Nola Marie Simms

Nola Marie Jarvis Simms went to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ to live for ever more. She left this earth September 23, 2020, at the Golden Living Center, with her husband by her side. She was born in Rogersville, Tennessee, on Christmas Day 1941, to J.D. and Lena May Jarvis, a Christmas gift from God.
Nola moved to Kokomo at the age of 15 and later married her children’s father. From that union were born Sherry and Rodney Hester. Later in life, Nola married Donald Simms. They had been married for 45 years. Together, they attended In His Image Church. Nola enjoyed attending church and going to church functions. For a time, Nola taught children’s church and sang in the choir. She loved taking care of children, giving things to others and loved animals. She liked pretty clothes and wearing high heel shoes. She enjoyed listening to music, having flowers in her yard and receiving flowers. Nola’s smile was unforgettable. Her beautiful blue eyes sparkled like the sky full of stars. She will be missed by all that knew her. She attended Ivy Tech to be a home health care aide and worked at several jobs over her lifetime. Nola was a very special person and had a heart of gold. We will always miss her until we meet again in the Promised Land.
Surviving are her husband, Donald Simms, of Kokomo; daughter, Sherry Hester Burnette and husband Bill, of Colorado; son, Rodney Hester, of Kansas; grandchildren, Valerie Mann, Alex Mann, Victoria Hester, and Gabrielle Harvey and husband Christen; one great-grandchild; children of the heart, Lisa and Mike Wylie, of Carmel, Rick and Michele Simms, of Kokomo, Jeff and Laura Simms, of Kokomo; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and many friends; sister, Glenda Manis, of Kokomo; and brothers, Charles Jarvis, Kenneth Jarvis, George Jarvis, all from Rogersville, Tennessee.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Cathy Jarvis Lawson, Wanda Jarvis Thomas; and brothers, Homer Jarvis, Jim Jarvis and Donald Jarvis.
The family of our beloved Nola would like to thank Golden Living Center and the hospice for all the care that they gave Nola.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at In His Image Church, 2940 E. 50 N., Kokomo, with Pastor Brad Swain officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Nola’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, the Kokomo Humane Society, or In His Image Church. Messages of condolence can be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shirley & Stout Funeral Home in Kokomo.
