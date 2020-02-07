Noble W. Gilbreath

Noble Wayne Gilbreath, 71, of Peru, passed away at 1:45 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at his home. He was born January 4, 1949 in Miami County to Rex and Mary Ellen (Ladd) Gilbreath. He married Eden Kay (Peterson) Greear on January 10, 2018 and she survives.
Noble was a lifelong farmer and entrepreneur. He was a member of the East Pointe Bible Church in Peru. He enjoyed reading, watching Sponge Bob and being out in Nature. Noble was an animal lover and astute mathematician. He also loved to go visit antique stores.
Surviving family include his wife Eden Kay Greear – Gilbreath, Peru; his children, Jonathan (Holly) Gilbreath, Bunker Hill; Heather Gilbreath, St. Petersburg, FL; his grandson, Tucker Rex Gilbreath, Bunker Hill; brother Robert (Vicki) Gilbreath, Bunker Hill; one nephew, Matt Gilbreath and one niece, Sarah Williams. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8th at Eastpointe Bible Study, 1540 Paw Paw Pike, in Peru with Pastor Phil Bunce officiating. A time of visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service’s at 2:00 at the church. Noble will be laid to rest in the Spring Vale Cemetery “The Preserve” in Lafayette Monday, February 10th at 3:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be given to Eastpointe Bible Study in Noble’s honor. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements.www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
