On March 23, 2021, at 1:28 pm, our very own angel, Noah Ray Rodriguez, was born 3 months early, sent to Heaven and given the most beautiful wings.
Noah is the son of Rafael N. Rodriguez and Keri A. (Barnes) Rodriguez of Kokomo, IN. He is survived by his big brother, Rafael “Rafi”; paternal grandmother, Amy Heath; paternal grandfather, Rafael Rodriguez; maternal grandmother, Polly Oliverio; maternal grandfather, Kerry L Barnes, along with numerous other family members and friends who loved Noah already.
The parents would like to thank the staff at Carmel St. Vincent Labor and Delivery for their compassion and care provided to Noah, Keri, and Rafael.
A memorial service will be held at 5:00 pm Monday, March 29, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 3-5 pm Monday at the funeral home. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
