Nina O. (Conyers) Wright

Nina O. Wright, 85, of Galveston, passed away at 7:16 p.m. Friday, July 23, 2021, at her home. She was born May 20, 1936, in Searcy, Arkansas to Preston T. and Beulah (King) Conyers. She married Quincy Thomas Wright on October 8, 1955, in Kokomo. He preceded her in death on April 20, 2001.
Nina was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with family, listening to her son and grandson sing and play music. She also enjoyed watching Gospel Music on T.V. She was a member of the Church of Christ.
Surviving family include her children, Gregory (Debra) Wright, Galveston; Thomas (Linda) Wright, Galveston; Peggy Guerrero, Alice, TX; Carmel Roberts, Galveston; Melissa (James) Likens, Peru; Nina (George) Tritt, Kokomo; and Helen Key, Logansport. She is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and 7 great great grandchildren. Surviving siblings are, Lottie Crowe, Truman, AR; Glena Roger, Indianapolis; Marvin Conyers, Decatur, IL; and Marshall Conyers, Decatur, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 2 sisters, 2 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and son-in-law, Juan Guerrero.
Visitation will be held from 4 – 8 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, also at the funeral home with Pastor Jerry Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the Galveston Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with her arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
