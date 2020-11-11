Nina “Marlene” Bragg, 73, Kokomo, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, in her home. She was born December 21, 1946, in Frankfort, to the late Chalmer H. & Esther K. (Randals) Gibbs.
Marlene grew up in Cambria, Indiana and was baptized and became a member of Pleasant Hill Presbyterian Church as a youth. She attended Owen Township Grade School and Rossville High School before her family moved to Frankfort where she graduated from Frankfort Senior High School in 1964. She and Thomas P. Bragg were married March 10, 1967 in First Church of the Nazarene in Frankfort by the Rev. Adams. Tom died March 9, 2004. Marlene attended Faith Family Church and First Church of the Nazarene in Kokomo. She was a member of the Red Hat Society in Kokomo and enjoyed social activities with her friends.
Marlene is survived by her daughter, Barbara LuAnne (Jon) Carmin, Fishers; two brothers, Charles R. (C Jo) Gibbs, Garden Grove, California, and David L. (Carolyn) Gibbs, Greentown; nieces, Rita Morgan, Jennifer Bennett and Lisa Gibbs; nephews, Ronald Morgan, Mark Gibbs, Bryan Gibbs and Steven Cockrell, Jr., along with several great-nieces and nephews and cousins; sister-in-law, Barbara Bragg; brother-in-law, Larry (Binnie) Bragg. Also left behind are longtime friends and many close friends acquired in recent years after moving to Kokomo in 2008 who helped lovingly with her care during a long time illness.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Tom; sister, Mary Ann Cardinal; and four nephews, Rick Morgan, Randy Morgan, Scott Gibbs and Geoffrey Bragg, along with many aunts, uncles and several cousins.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Southern Care Hospice.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm Monday, November 16, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Tim Gates officiating. Burial will follow in Kilmore Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from Noon until time of service on Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Marlene’s memory to First Church of the Nazarene or Family Worship Center. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
