Nina A. (Swisher) Ray

Nina A. Ray, 106, Kokomo, passed away at 6:30 pm Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Century Villa Health Care in Greentown. She was born April 23, 1914, in New Market, Indiana, the daughter of the late Howard & Dora (Hardee) Swisher. On April 11, 1941, she married Roy F. Ray who preceded her in death on July 20, 2013.
Nina was a graduate of New Market High School. She retired from Dr. Fields and Dr. Tate’s office as a medical assistant. She was a 74 year member of First Congregational Christian Church and was a longtime volunteer at the Nearly New Shop. Nina enjoyed going to Florida on vacations and spending time at Lake Manitou in Rochester with friends and family.
Nina is survived by her daughter, Janet (David) Rayl; grandchildren, Eric (Tonia) Robison and Malissa (Scott) Maggard; great-grandchildren, Zachary Robison, Kaitlyn Robison, Sydney Robison and Allison (Chris) Wisler.
Nina was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy; siblings, Louise Hardesty, Jessie Frees, Helen Gill and Howard Swisher.
Funeral service will be held at Noon Friday, August 7, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Jon Tice officiating. Burial will follow in Crown Point Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 10-12 pm Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nina’s memory to First Congregational Church or the Kokomo Humane Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
