Nida Marie Bryant, 88, Greentown, passed away at 6:25 a.m. on Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Century Villa Health Care in Greentown. She was born May 23, 1931, in Kokomo, to Tom and Gladys Marie (Keller) Farrer. On January 8, 1948, she married Joe F. Bryant, at the Methodist parsonage in Greentown, and he preceded her in death on May 8, 2011.
Nida attended Greentown High School and had worked at several places in Greentown. She loved tending to her yardwork and flowers and socializing with all of her friends at the Legion. She cherished spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, but her biggest joy was taking care of her husband. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary 317.
Survivors include her daughter, Connie (Steve) Voorhis; son, Denny (Melissa) Bryant; grandchildren, Carrie (Scott) Montgomery, Jeremy (Amber) Bryant, Tyler Lange and Kevin Bryant; great-grandchildren, Tabitha Rowland, Kaleb Rowland and Elijah Bryant; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Farrer and Joann Farrer; and former sister-in-law, Annie Talbert.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Travis Lange; brothers, Charles William Farrer, Tom Farrer, Bob Farrer and Jim Farrer; and sister-in-law, Ann Farrer.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Greentown, with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. Contributions may be made in Nida’s memory to American Legion Post 317, P.O. Box 317, Greentown, IN, 46936. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com. Hasler & Stout Funeral Home in Greentown has been entrusted with arrangements.
