Nicholas Lee Irvin

Nicholas Lee “Nick” Irvin, 31, Kokomo, passed Sunday, March 14, 2021 at 3:53 am, at Kokomo Health Care. He was born February 18, 1990 in Kokomo to Randall Lee Irvin Jr. and Lisa Ann Appleby.
Nick enjoyed drawing, playing pool, designing and giving tattoos, working on cars and motorcycles as well as going to car shows. He also enjoyed spending time with his many friends and family.
Nick is survived by his mother, Lisa (John Iseminger) Appleby; sisters, Brittany (Bryant) Mossholder and Clea Knapp; brothers, Jason Irvin and Joseph Knapp, Jr.; grandfather, Donald Appleby; nieces, Braylee, Braelynn, and Bentley “Tiny Tot” Mossholder; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Jeramy Irvin; grandparents, Randy Irvin, Sr., Vickie Appleby, Linda DeWitt; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 12-2pm, Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 414 W. Jefferson St. A celebration of life benefit will be held at 7pm, Saturday, March 20 at the VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
