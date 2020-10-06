Nicholas Eugene Longworth Nicholas Eugene Longworth, 42, passed away Saturday, October 3, 2020 at his home in Kokomo, Indiana. Nick was born April 20, 1978 to Michael and Melanie (Hobbs) Longworth in Kokomo Indiana, the youngest of two children. He was preceded in death by his father, Michael E. Longworth in 2008. Nick graduated from Kokomo High School in 1997. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for 12 years and was a proud member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 11. He most recently worked as a service technician for Kokomo ServPro.
Nick loved his family deeply, and is survived by his mother, Melanie, his daughter Jenna, his sister Tiffany (Boruff), niece Taylor (Boruff), Nephew Cole (Boruff), and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Nick was a loving father, son, brother and uncle. His spirit carries on through his beloved daughter, Jenna Marie, who has been his greatest joy since the day he first laid eyes on her.
Nick was a devoted father and an extraordinarily hard worker. He had a heart of gold and expressed his love through the thoughtful acts of service he did for others, expecting nothing in return. Nick was always willing and prepared to lend a helping hand to his friends, neighbors, and family members. He loved spending time outdoors and enjoyed evening bike rides, fishing, and tinkering in his garage. He looked forward to spending Sunday afternoons at his mother’s house, where he would cut her lawn and enjoy a homecooked meal while watching the Colt’s play.
At his request, no service will be held. A private celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Eller’s Mortuary and Cremation Service is handling the arrangements.
Family and friends whose lives were impacted by Nick are asked to perform an act of kindness in Nick’s memory.