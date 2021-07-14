Nicholas Adam Reed (Nick)

Nicholas (Nick) Adam Reed, 41, of Clearwater, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on June 30, 2021.
He was born on April 8, 1980, to Donald and Susan (Seibert) Reed in Kokomo, Indiana.
He worked construction. Nick loved spending time by the ocean, listening to music, fishing and being with ones he loved. His favorite saying was, "Life is better at the beach." If you called and needed help, he'd be there as soon as he could. He enjoyed life. Nick had the bluest blue eyes and he had the best smile.
He is survived by his parents, Don and Susan Reed; his daughter, Myah Nicole Pierson; sisters, Jennifer Reed Hinds (Steve), of Westfield, and Alison Reed Creason (Ben), of Russiaville; and by his two nieces and nephew.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents.
There will be no services at this time.
Palm West Funeral Home is handling all arrangements and they are located in Royal Palm, Florida.