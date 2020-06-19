Neva "Louise" Aamoth, 95, of Greentown, passed away at 1:14pm, on Thursday, June 17, 2020, at Century Villa Healthcare, Greentown. She was born on March 24, 1925 in Kokomo to the late Harry and Gertrude Mumaw. Louise was married in Atlanta, GA to Robert W. Aamoth, and he precedes her in death.
Louise was an accountant for over 20 years with her husband, Robert. They owned and operated an accounting firm in South Carolina for many years, before retiring. Louise's passion was making baskets and enjoyed spending time with her family.
Surviving is her son, Nick (Vicky) Titus, of Kokomo; stepson, Dan (Patsy) Aamoth, Georgia; grandchild, Marcia (Tim) Karnes; two great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; one sister-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert; and several siblings.
There will be a time of visitation for Louise on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 10:00am until the time of service at 12:00pm, at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo. Pastor Michael Hunt will be officiating. There will be a private burial at Albright Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Louise's memory to the Samaritan Caregivers of Kokomo, envelopes will be provided at the mortuary.