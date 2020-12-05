Nettie L. (Walker) Davis

Nettie L. Davis, 91, Kokomo, passed away at 11:08 am Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Wellbrooke of Kokomo. She was born May 27, 1929, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late William W. & Marietta (Barkes) Walker. On December 24, 1946, she married Lowell W. Davis who preceded her in death on September 3, 2009.
Nettie retired from Delco Electronics in March of 1988 after 25.5 years of service. Prior to Delco, Nettie worked for Stellite. She was an avid bowler and bowled on her in-laws bowling team and she loved to play cards.
Nettie is survived by her children, Marsha (Gary) Hunter and Greg (Annette) Davis; grandchildren, Kim McNew, Gary Hunter, Jr., Mishia Davis, Ashley Brown, Chris Davis and Jenna Kepner, along with 8 great-grandchildren and 10 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Alice (Tom) Baldwin and Vernie Walker, and several nieces and nephews.
Nettie was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lowell; son, Lowell Davis, Jr.; 5 sisters and 2 brothers.
Funeral service will be held at 1:30 pm Monday, December 7, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Jason Grant officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 11:30-1:30 pm Monday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in Nettie’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association or the American Cancer Society. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
