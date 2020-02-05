Nellie Mae (Carter) Carpenter

Nellie Mae Carpenter, 87, Kokomo, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020. She was born December 19, 1932, in Oblong, Illinois, the daughter of the late Samuel J. & Addie Lee (Logsdon) Carter. On June 19, 1953, she married Ralph Carpenter who preceded her in death on August 10, 2015.
Nellie was a homemaker and a member of Indian Heights Grace Brethren Church. She enjoyed singing in church and with The Joyful Sounds. Nellie had a very personable and outgoing spirit that drew people to her. Her sense of humor was also enjoyed by those who knew her best. Nellie was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who cherished time spent with family.
Nellie is survived by her children, Ralph (Wanda) Carpenter and Susan (Bill) Cone; grandchildren, Lorri (Brian) Spaulding, Ashley (Erin) Reavis, Kenneth Ray Carpenter II, Michael Carpenter, Samuel Carpenter, Lindsey Carpenter, and Ryan Carpenter, along with 14 great-grandchildren.
Nellie was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Kenneth Carpenter; and siblings, Sam Carter, David Carter, Lettie Shoemaker, Jerry Carter, Jean Lee, Martha Ousley, Pauline Sullivan, Omega Curtin, Jesse Carter and Josie Carter.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am Friday, February 7, 2020, at Indian Heights Grace Brethren Church, 725 E. Center Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Larry Richeson officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5-8 pm Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Nellie's family, please visit our floral section.