Nelda Jean Webb, 84, of Kokomo, Indiana passed away on July 15, 2021 at Wellbrooke of Kokomo. She was born on August 20, 1936 in Marion County, Alabama the daughter of John Morgan and Dee Oma (Webb) Mullinex. She loved reading, gardening, and playing the piano.
Nelda was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband, Charles Webb; two brothers and one sister.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Rhonda (Mike) Sullivan, Donny (Bridget) Webb; Candace (Dave) French, Kristin Sullivan, Joshua Webb, Matthew Webb, Chasity Romero; great-granddaughter, Michelle French, Allison French, Kizzie Webb, Lexie Halley; and great-great-grandchild, Rylen.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo, IN from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm. Funeral Services will take place on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at 11:00 am at the funeral home. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Online guest book at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com.