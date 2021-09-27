Neal Fuller, 72, Kokomo, passed away at 5:57 pm Thursday, September 23, 2021, at Community Heart and Vascular Hospital in Indianapolis. He was born November 2, 1948, in Miami, AZ, the son of the late Benjamin and Viola (Winburn) Fuller. On April 10, 1981, he married Lea Miller in Tipton, and she survives.
Neal was a 1967 graduate of Kokomo High School. He retired from General Motors after 32 years of service. Neal enjoyed fishing, giving his kids a hard time, and was a car enthusiast, as he especially enjoyed working on them.
In addition to his wife Lea, Neal is survived by his children, Neal (Sondra) Fuller Jr., Frank (Angie) Fuller, Michael (Michelle) Fuller, Eric (Sally) Gibson, Brandi (Michael) Hancock, and April (Larry) Pfohl; 21 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Neal was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Fuller; and one brother.
A funeral service will be held at 10 am Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family 4 pm to 7 pm Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kokomo Humane Society in Neal’s memory. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.