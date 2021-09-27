Neal Fuller

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As we celebrate National Chimney Safety Week September 26 through October 2, the Chimney Safety Institute of America (CSIA) wants to remind all families how they can enjoy a safe, warm home this fall and winter. National Chimney Safety Week 2021 is designed to educate homeowners on the inherent dangers of fireplaces and provide them with tips to reduce their risk of suffering a chimney fire or carbon monoxide-related health emergency.