Nathan Patrick Ogle became our guardian angel Tuesday with his love, Jeni Singleton, by his side.
Nathan was born on December 27th 1982 in Kokomo, IN to Mark and Fara Ogle. He was a proud U.S. Army Veteran of the Third Infantry Division and served in Iraq. Nathan earned several certifications as a machinist, and loved his job doing maintenance for the YMCA Kokomo. Nathan was an incredibly caring, and empathetic man. He was well known for his quirky humor that would bring smiles to everyone. His compassion was his greatest gift to friends, family, and animals. Nathan’s greatest accomplishment was his consistent ability to give. He always gave everything he had to offer, to anyone who needed it.
Growing up Nathan was the “wild child” of our family, the unique one of the bunch. He was always relentlessly authentic and a breath of fresh air. Nathan consistently put people first, he was protective and fiercely loyal to family and friends. His silly, easy-going nature and big hugs will be missed by everyone who knew him.
Nathan was preceded in death by his grandparents Ray & Charlene Luckey, and Jack Ogle.
Nathan is remembered with love by his father Mark, mother Fara, siblings Dustin (Lindsey) & Briana (Kirk Ingle), nieces Laney & Luna, grandmother Kate, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A private family service will be held at Ellers mortuary, 3400 S. Webster Street Kokomo, IN. There be a live feed of the service on Ellers Mortuary’s Facebook page Tuesday April, 14, 2020 at 11:00am Eastern.
A celebration of life & military last rites service will be held later this year for family & friends to gather in his memory.
Memorial contributions may be made to help cover funeral expenses and support the family at www.gofundme.com/f/funeral-for-nathan-ogle