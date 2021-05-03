Naomi E. (Herrell) Wilson

Naomi E. Wilson, 97, Kokomo, formerly of Galveston went home to be with her Lord at 4:07 a.m., Thursday, April 29, 2021 at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born August 31, 1923 in Kokomo to George Washington and Mabel (Fipps) Herrell. She married James L. Wilson Sr. on January 1, 1946 and he preceded her in death on July 23, 1996.
Naomi worked at Haynes Stellite during WW2 and later became a full-time mother and homemaker. She was a member of Galveston First Baptist Church and was a member of Martha’s Circle at the church.
Surviving family include her son, James L. (Dianne) Wilson Jr. of Franklin, KY; daughter, Dianna S. Walston of Kokomo; granddaughter, Wendi Ann (Ray) Oaks, Kokomo; grandson, Justin M. Riley, Logansport and six great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Timothy A. Wilson and sister, Barbara Cox.
Visitation will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021 at Galveston First Baptist Church from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Sean Cooper officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in the Galveston Cemetery.
