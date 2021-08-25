Naomi Arlene Douglas, 69, of Kokomo passed away on August 17, 2021 at IU Health Arnett Hospital. She was born June 10, 1952, in Kokomo, to Arlington Braswell and Dorothy (Woods) Douglas.
Naomi worked for General Motors for 33 years before retiring. She was a Kokomo High School graduate. Naomi loved being with her family and grandchildren in all her free time. Some of her passions include cooking at family gatherings, and watching sports, with her favorite team being the Dallas Cowboys. Naomi also enjoyed listening to music, with her favorite being R. Kelly.
Naomi is survived by her daughter, Nichole Douglas; son, De'Andre (Jennifer) Douglas; step-son, Derico Young; sister, Marie Seldon; brother, Carlos Michael Douglas; grandchildren, Quinton Douglas, Bra'Den Douglas, PJ Majors, Briana Majors; great granddaughter, Qamille Nichole Douglas, Shanelle Majors, along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arlington Braswell and Dorothy (Woods) Douglas; sister, Diana Lynn Burks; brothers, Jerry Douglas and Paul Waggoner Sr.; nephew, Paul Waggoner Jr.; granddaughter, Derisha Young.
Friends may visit with the family from 11am till 1pm on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Mt. Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church at 1599 E. Sycamore St., Kokomo. Funeral services will follow at 1 pm at the church with Pastor Lonnie E. Anderson Jr. officiating. Burial will be at Crown Point Cemetery.