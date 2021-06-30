Naoma Sue (Harper) Alexander

Naoma Sue Alexander, 87, passed away Sunday, June 27, 2021. Sue was the youngest daughter of Howard and Grace (Ball) Harper. She was born March 30, 1934, on her family’s farm in Jackson Township, Howard County, Indiana. On July 25, 1953, she married Carman (Gene) Alexander at Courtland Avenue Friends in Kokomo.
Sue attended Jackson High School and graduated from Eastern High School in 1952. She loved watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren grow, attending their events and family gatherings. Sue also enjoyed sewing, reading, watching sports and music; even teaching herself how to play the piano. She was a member of Sycamore Friends Church, where she taught Sunday School and played the organ and piano. Sue worked in the Howard County ASCS office and owned and operated Converse Auto Supply for several years. She also worked at RCA in Arlington, Virginia where she regularly interacted with White House staff.
Sue is survived by her husband, Gene; daughter Ann and husband Galen Renbarger, Converse; grandchildren, Bryson and wife Tara Renbarger, Converse, Ashley Renbarger, Noblesville, Amanda and husband Michael Trombley, Noblesville and Brock and wife Allison Renbarger, Bellevue Iowa. Great grandchildren, Baer, Cael, Bayne, Emily and Ansley Renbarger, Olivia Trombley and Crawford Renbarger, and brother, Thomas Harper, Greentown.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary Smeltzer, Mildred Pence, Frances Marshall, Candace Simpson and Elizabeth Charlotte Harper; brothers, George Harper, Kenneth (Bill) Harper, Harold Harper, Victor Harper and Dale Harper.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from Noon to 2 p.m. Friday July 2, 2021, at Sycamore Friends Church 1148 N. 100 E. Greentown. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Friday at the church. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Greentown. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sue's memory to Sycamore Friends Church.
Hasler & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.hasler-stout.com.
