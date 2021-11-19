Nanette Louise Blackburn, age 54, of Anderson, Indiana unexpectedly passed away in her sleep on Sunday, November 14, 2021. Nanette was born February 5, 1967 .
Nanette is preceded in death by her father, Clifford Singleton and Martha Raver Singleton. She is survived by her husband, Dan Blackburn and her children Benjamin Blackburn and Annie Blackburn.
Nanette's children were her life. She devoted her life to advocating for their education and being the best mom she could be. Their lives were greatly enriched by her loving care.
Nanette will be remembered for her love for life, her gourmet cooking and, together with her husband, enjoying their 15 years of life with their children.
Services for Nanette will be held at 2pm on Saturday, November 20th at Center Road Church of Christ, 899 W 300 S, Kokomo. Friends and family may call starting at 12pm. A private burial will take place at a later date at Albright Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Nanette's memory to Changing Lives, 550 West 37th Street, Anderson, IN 46013. Envelopes will be provided at the church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com for the Blackburn family.