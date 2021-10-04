Nancy (Whitacre) Obermeyer

Nancy Obermeyer, 85, died of heart failure on Sept. 30, 2021, at Vincent St. Joseph Hospital in Kokomo. Born Nancy Joann Whitacre on April 12, 1936, in Alto, Indiana, she was the daughter of Agnes (Finch) and Benjamin Whitacre.
She sang in a quartet while a teen and graduated from Northwestern High School in 1954 and worked at the Kokomo Tribune for a year as a proofreader. She married Richard Erle Obermeyer on March 24, 1956. They had four children, Joyce and Brad Pines of Kalamazoo, Mich., Richard Erle II and Cynthia (Yates) of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., Rudolph and Peggy (Smith) of Russiaville, and Suzanne and Dennis Juds of Lafayette. They had 11 grandchildren: Kristen (Obermeyer) and Artie Rodriguez; Jessica Obermeyer and John Lagrossa; Justin Petersen and Giorie Mahn; Alexander Pines and Maddie Zechar; Michael and Jennifer (Campbell) Obermeyer; Brenton and Janelle (Burgin) Leach; BreAnne (Leach) and Dustin DeLong; Brodryc Obermeyer; Sydney Juds, Kayleigh Juds and Heidi Juds. They have 10 great-grandchildren: Alex, Jake, Lilly, Ruby, Alden, Addee, Claire, Charlotte, Carlyle and Oscar.
Nancy and Richard maintained a family farm north of Kokomo for all of their married life until Richard passed away in 2006. Rudolph and Michael continue farming. Among her many talents, Nancy wrote for The Puller magazine for several years and was involved in the National Tractor Pullers Association and Indiana Pullers Incorporated helping to put on the annual Indy Super Pull tractor-pulling contest. After those years, she became involved with the YWCA in Kokomo. She served as president of the local YWCA for one year and then served several years on the national board of the YWCA. She also started and directed the Designer Showhome in Kokomo for more than 30 years.
Visitation will be held Monday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo from 5 to 8 pm on Monday, Oct. 4 and one hour prior to an 11:00 am service on Tuesday Oct. 5 at Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S. Dixon Road, Kokomo. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions may be made to Christ Lutheran Church. The family asks that everyone who wishes to attend visitation or the service please wear masks. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.