Nancy Sue Miller, 60, of Greentown, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital. She was born on February 2, 1961, to the late James and Glenneth (Willits) Harmon. She married Gary Miller and he survives.
Nancy was an Eastern High School graduate and worked as a nursing assistant for several doctor’s offices and most recently Dr. Westrom’s office. She loved to read.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Gary; sons, Nathan Grell and Brandon (Kim) Miller; and sister, Cathy (Rick) Bohunke.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Glenneth; and sister, Jean Ann Williams.
No services are scheduled at this time. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with cremation.