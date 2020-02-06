Nancy “Nan” Maureen Knicley, 57, of Kokomo, passed away at 4:20 p.m. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at North Woods Village in Kokomo. She was born May 10, 1962, in Pensacola, Florida, to Paul Eugene and Rosetta (Coffin) Knicley.
Nan enjoyed participating in the Special Olympics, playing Bingo, going to the casinos and playing slot machines, playing games, and animals.
Survivors include her sisters, Karen Lenn and Barbara Nason; brother, Paul (Susan) Knicley; step-sister, Donna (Abbas Hamdar) McCarter; step-brother, Curtis (Nita) Alexander, Kurt (Sheila) Klev, and Charles “Chip” (Angie) Alexander; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ron Soychak; step-mother, Frances Alexander; and step-brother, Glen Alexander.
Friends are invited to visit with the family from Noon to 2 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd., Kokomo. Burial will take place at a later date in St. Peter’s Cemetery in Oswego, New York. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Nan’s memory to Special Olympics or the Scratching Post Cat Rescue in Peru, Indiana. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
