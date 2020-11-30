Nancy Lee Metzcar, 70 of Kokomo and formerly of Cincinnati, earned her angel wings on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. She was born on October 23, 1950 in Hamilton, Ohio and raised by her parents Shirley F. (Hackworth) Wilson and Robert Lipp. Nancy married Thomas R. Metzcar on April 3, 1982 and he preceded her in death on December 7, 2013.
Nancy had worked as a supervisor and retired from Lazarus Distribution Center. She enjoyed crafting, baking, games and playing cards with the family.
Survivors include her mother Shirley Wilson of St. Bernard, Ohio; five children, Robert Metzcar and wife Debbie of Cincinnati, Ohio, Rick Haney and wife Shawna, of Fairfield, Ohio, Melissa Bishop and husband Fred of Little Rock, Arkansas, Melinda Green and husband Bill of Kokomo, Indiana and Michelle Patterson and husband Todd of Royal Oak, Michigan. She is also survived by two brothers and one sister, Larry Wilson, St. Bernard, Ohio, Mike Wilson, Hiram, Georgia and Teresa Wilson-Bailey and husband Chris, of St. Bernard.
Nancy’s family also includes 12 grandchildren, Chad, Chelsea, Danasia, Danielle, Jayda, Mandi, Alec, Kayla, Stephanie, Jonathon, Zachary and Alyssa as well as 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one sister, Sandy Lloyd.
The family is planning to have a celebration of life early next year. Details will be published once they are available. Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to assist the Metzcar family with funeral arrangements.
Memorial donations in Nancy’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, Illinois, 60674 or the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, Illinois, 60601.