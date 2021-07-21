Nancy Lou Campbell age 78 passed away on Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 8:23 p.m. at Chase Center in Logansport.
She was born May 11, 1943 in Kokomo, the daughter of Tom and Louise (Peters) Johnson. Nancy graduated in 1960 from Young America. She was married on December 17, 1960 to Wm (Bill) Campbell who preceded her in death on February 6, 2005.
She worked a few years in clerical positions at the Logansport Memorial hospital and for the Census. She spent 18 years of her retirement in Florida before returning to Indiana in 2018. She was a member of the Met-N-Et Home Ec Club, and Red Hat Society. She attended the Living Truth Bible Church, Walton and her greatest desire was for those around her know Jesus Christ as their personal savior.
Surviving are brothers: Tom Johnson Cortez CO & Caspar Johnson Forest IN, sons: Ed Campbell (Jane), Matthew Campbell of Logansport, and Don Campbell (Shirley) Warsaw NY, and daughter, Prudence Campbell Logansport. Seven grandchildren: Brett, Kennedy, Dakota, Makenna, Madison, Taylor & Grant Campbell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Jonathan in May of 1964 and sister, Kathie Heinzlman March 2019.
There will be a private family graveside service at the Deer Creek cemetery, Onward. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Living Truth Bible Church or the Deer Creek Cemetery. Murray Weaver Funeral Home in Galveston has been entrusted with arrangements. www.murrayweaverfuneralhome.com
To send flowers to Nancy L. (Johnson) Campbell's family, please visit our floral store.