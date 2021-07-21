Nancy L. (Johnson) Campbell

GARY, Ind., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chemcoaters LLC, a toll coil coater applying proprietary and other coatings, has announced an international initiative to offer an exclusive, three-year license to one producer in each of several selected regions, to allow early adopters to apply a lower CO2, less costly RoHS-compliant coating to galvanized steel. Patented worldwide, InterCoat®ChemGuard reduces the zinc needed to achieve equivalent or better corrosion protection, creating galvanized steel that uses much lower zinc coatings for similar corrosion performance, reducing the CO2 footprint of the producer and saving substantial cost.