Nancy Jane (Antrim) Curry

Nancy Jane Curry, 87, Kokomo, passed away at 3:18 am Friday June 12, 2020 at her home. She was born March 28, 1933 to the late Francelle “Scrub” and Martha (Worl) Antrim in Yorktown, IN. on June 29, 1952, she married Maurice Curry in Yorktown, who preceded her in death on March 9, 1998.
Nancy was a 1951 graduate of Yorktown High School. She worked as a receptionist at many doctor’s offices. Nancy was a member of the Eastern Star, and St. Luke’s Methodist Church in Kokomo. She loved flowers, reading, spending time with family and friends, and was an avid Purdue basketball fan.
Nancy is survived by her children, Chris (Marilyn) Curry, and Colby (John) Cline; grandchildren, Adam Curry, Owen Curry, Christian (Stephanie) Cline, and Matt (Kala) Cline; great-grandchildren, Addi, Delaney, Brinna, and Barrett.
In addition to her husband Maurice, Nancy was preceded in death by her parents.
A graveside service will be held at 11 am Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Sunset Memory Gardens, 2097 Alto Rd., Kokomo, with Pastor Jeff Harlow officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy’s memory to the Kokomo Shrine Club. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
