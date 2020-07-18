Nancy J. Hetzel

Nancy Jane Hetzel, 88, of Kokomo, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 5:54PM at her residence. She was born on Nov. 10, 1931 in Greenfield to the late Brewer A. "Red" and Lucille (McBee) McClain. She married Wilfred "Bill" A. Hetzel on April 9, 1977 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church by Rev. Harold Williams.
Nancy was a 1950 graduate of Franklin Central High School. She was a homemaker but had worked at Western Electric, Scott Lad Foods, and in furniture sales.
Surviving is her loving husband of 43 years, Bill; daughters, Judy Ritchey of Kokomo, and Mary-Kay (Tim) Schwartz; sons, Craig Hetzel, Keith (Judy) Hetzel and Scott Hetzel, all of Wisconsin; and daughters-in-law, Peggy Bechtel of New Whiteland, and Wendy Hetzel and husband, Tim Erhardt of New Berlin, WI; brother-in-law, Richard Hetzel of Milwaukee, WI; sisters-in-law, Barbara Kudriko of Muskego, WI and Sharon Duchac of Redwood, CA; grandchildren, Chris Bechtel of Whiteland, Laura Beth (Michael) Winscott of Franklin, Anthony (Jennifer) Ritchey, Landon Ritchey, Jeannie-Marie (Matt) Weiland of Burlington, WI, Paul (Chrissy) Hetzel of Waukesha, WI, Elizabeth Punko of Pewaukee, WI, Erin (Brett) Stewart of Colorado Springs, CO, Kristen Hetzel, of Noblesville, Matthew Hetzel of Avon, Tabatha (Nito) Rodriguez of Gilbert, AZ, Tara Schwartz, Kaytlyn Schwartz of South Milwaukee, WI, Sabrina Schwartz of Milwaukee, WI, Nikki Schwartz of Cudahy, WI, Shawn Toms of South Milwaukee, WI, Shannon Hetzel of Milwaukee, WI, Shane Hetzel of South Milwaukee, WI, Justin Waldoch of New Berlin, WI, and Callie Waldoch of New Berlin, WI; 23 great-grandchildren; and special friends, Tennille Moloch and Mary Coppage.
She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Hetzel; her parents; Red and Lucille McClain; brother, Robert McBee; sister and brother-in-law, Betty Jean and William H. Phillips; brother-in-law, John Hetzel; and great-granddaughter, Aryannah Calaff.
There will be a time of visitation for Nancy on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 4pm until 7pm at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 South Webster Street, Kokomo. Funeral service will be on Wednesday, July 22 at 11am, also at the mortuary. Pastor Shane Guldi will be officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Garden. You may make a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer's Association or donor's choice, envelopes will be provided. Face masks and social distancing of 6 feet will be required to attend visitation and service for Nancy.