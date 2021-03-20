Nancy Ferren

Nancy Pauline Ferren, 96, passed away on March 17, 2021 at 6:45 am at her home surrounded by loved ones. Nancy Pauline Ferren was born in Charlotte, Arkansas on December 12, 1924 to James and Rhoda Prince.
She married Willard A. Ferren on November 9, 1940 and had eight children who are Charles A. Ferren, Catherene Gray, Harold Ferren, Dwane Ferren, Jarrel Ferren, Kenneth Ferren, Paul Ferren and Teresa Smith.
Nancy Pauline Ferren was a member of Kokomo First Assembly of God Church for many years prior to her health issues. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, playing cards, dominos, watching the birds and squirrels. She loved spending time with her large family of eight children, 33 grand children, 62 great grand children and many great great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. Her smile was infectious and when she laughed her whole body would respond.
Preceding her in death were her mother and father, her husband, six sisters, two brothers, two sons, one daughter, five daughter-in-laws and one grandchild.
Surviving her are Charles A. (Stella) Ferren, Kokomo, Leon Gray, Kokomo, Dwane (Shirley) Ferren, Spring City, TN, Cathy Ferren, Kokomo, Kenneth Ferren, Kokomo, Paul (Louis) Ferren, Kokomo and Teresa Smith of Kokomo.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Christian Heritage Worship Center, 3007 East Carter Street, Kokomo, IN 46901. Rev. Devan Cole and Rev. Jimmy Justice will officiate the service. Entombment will follow at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Christian Heritage Worship Center. Share a memory with the family at www.sunsetmemorygarden.com