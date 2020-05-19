Nancy E Tumulty, 86, originally of Alexandria, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, May 16, 2020. She was born to the late Charles and Sarah (Wade) Tumulty in Anderson, IN on February 13, 1934. Nancy attended Norwood High School in Cincinnati, OH and went on to work as an Admitting Receptionist at Community Hospital Anderson. Nancy moved to Kokomo in 2008.
Nancy enjoyed taking trips with her sister Eleanor across the Midwest and Eastern states. She loved her family, especially her great nieces and nephew. Nancy will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, David Tumulty; her sister, Eleanor (Tumulty) Clark; and her nephew, Mark (Geralyn) Clark.
Nancy is survived by her nephew, Joe (Robin) Clark; great nieces Lillian and Evelyn Clark; great nephew, Oliver Clark; and nephew, Bill Clark.
Graveside services will be held at IOOF Cemetery in Alexandria, IN on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 10:30am.
The family would like to thank the staff of Waterford Place in Kokomo, IN for their amazing care of Nancy.