Nancy E. Barrett, 78, Greentown, passed away at 3:01 am on Friday September 24, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health. She was born in Kokomo on June 4, 1943, to the late Clyde F. and Ellen L (Fernung) Stewart. On January 22, 1972, in Kokomo she married John M. Barrett, and he survives.
Nancy graduated from Western High School in 1961. She had worked for United Presidential Life Insurance, Carpetland, Indian Heights Elementary School, and Moss Veterinary Clinic. She loved watching her kids and grandchildren play sports. She loved dogs and was an avid sports fan. As a final gift, Nancy was an organ donor.
Nancy is survived by her husband, John; children, Micheal J. (Kelly) Barrett, Denise (Brett) Leicht, Scott R. (Rosie) Goudy, Brett (Niki) Goudy, Lisa (Mark) Hornung; grandchildren, Nick Barrett, Chad (Amber) Barrett, Jake (Ashley) Leicht, Conner (Alli Keene) Leicht, Ryan Goudy, Tyler Goudy, Dylan Goudy, Casandra (Cale) Harden, Courtney Goudy, Brett Goudy II, Taylor Hornung, Olivia Hornung, and Kendall Hornung; three great grandchildren; brother, Robert Stewart; one niece, Andrea (Brian) Turner and nephew, Ryan (Portia) Stewart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Ellen.
Service will be held at 2 pm on Thursday September 30, 2021, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 12 pm to 2 pm on Thursday at the funeral home. The family requests that all visitors wear masks. Donations may be made in Nancy’s memory to the Taylor High School Athletic Department. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com