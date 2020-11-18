Nancy D. (Trine) Oudemolen

Nancy D. Oudemolen, 68, of Russiaville, passed away at 1:34 pm Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. She was born October 28, 1952 to John George and Norma “Jean” (Kipfer) Trine in Kokomo. On October 18, 1972, she married Steven Oudemolen in Greentown, and he survives.
Nancy was a 1971 graduate of Haworth High School. She was a nurse’s aid at Windsor Estates as well as other facilities over the years. Nancy enjoyed doing Diamond Art Paintings. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and her grand dog, “Chip”.
In addition to her husband Steven, Nancy is survived by her mother, Jean Trine; children, Wade (Connie) Oudemolen, and Brandi (Adam) Tragesser; grandchildren, Chevy Oudemolen, Austin Tragesser, Andrew Tragesser, Brandon Oudemolen, and Eryn Oudemolen; siblings; Steven “Rocky” (Diane) Trine, Timothy Joe Trine, Patti Jo Steele, Toni Leigh Trine, Michael Dale Trine, Kathy Lynn Nelson, Rance Wesley Trine, Tammy Diane Trine, and Sandy Odetta (Mike) Pore, along with several nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her father, son, Steven “Stevie” Oudemolen; brother, Wade Allen Trine; nephew, Shawn Trine; father and mother-in-law, Hilbert Stephen and Martha Hazel (Vinyard) Oudemolen.
Private services will take place for Nancy with Pastor Brad Swain officiating. Burial will follow in Albright Cemetery. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
