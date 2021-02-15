Nancy Carolyn Burger-DeShon-Vowell

7/17/1941 - 1/30/21

Nancy Vowell, 79, of Denver Co. (previously Kokomo, Ind.) departed this life on Jan. 30th, 2021 to be with the Lord and to happily reconnect with the many loved ones who had preceded her. She had multiple strokes and had been trying so hard to recover enough to travel back to her hometown. Sadly that was not to be.

Nancy was born to Fred and Helen Burger (Hunt) of Kokomo, Ind., on July 17th, 1941. She graduated from Kokomo High School in 1959 and from Indiana University in 1973, going on to begin her career as an RN caring for others of which she continued until late in her life. She worked in the hospitals here in Kokomo, and then began working at Dukes Memorial Hospital in Peru, eventually having a large involvement in creating a cardiac lab within the hospital.

In 1983 she moved from Kokomo making her home in Colorado. While there, she met and married Marvin Vowell. Together, as a team, they cared for many individuals with disabilities in several facilities. Eventually opportunities arose for these individuals to be cared for in Nancy and Marvin’s home. Very soon after, she met and began caring for two small children who had disabilities so severe they were given less than two years to survive. These children became like their own and through their care, flourished and lived on with much love for more than 20 years, traveling all over the United States, laughing all the way.

Nancy so much enjoyed traveling by RV, gardening, reading, always having a well-used craft room, playing with her dogs and teaching them tricks, cooking wonderful meals and desserts, having a spotless, inviting home of which she shared with many, and of course, shopping. But she especially loved her role in the family as Nana, spending quality time with her granddaughters when they were very young, having tea parties, finger painting adventures and fancy dress up sessions while always sharing her love of the Lord and keeping us all in her daily (if not hourly) prayers.

Nancy was such a giving person, whether she knew you or had just met you, she gave of herself and her belongings whenever she seen a need. I witnessed this more times than I can count. She was a giver and caretaker her whole life, especially cherishing the years she was able to tend to her own mother when her life was coming to an end. She has missed her Mom, Daddy and sister Connie greatly through the years and so looked forward to meeting them again in Heaven.

Survivors include: Son, Russell DeShon (Carla)-Colorado; Daughter, Kim DeShon-Indiana; Grandchildren, Justina Tucker (Chris), Jordannah DeShon, Taylor DeShon all of Colorado, Lindsey Hatfield, Kenneth Jed Hatfield of Indiana; Nieces; Cathy Fetterhoff of Indiana, Carol Fetterhoff of Florida; Grandnieces/Grandnephews: Amber Fetterhoff of Arkansas, Becky Mason of Colorado, Chelsea and Chayton Fetterhoff of Florida; and many great grandchildren.

Nancy was preceded in death by: Father and Mother, Fred and Helen Burger; Sister, Connie Fetterhoff; Nephew, Barry Fetterhoff; Husband, Marvin Vowell; also her special bonus children, Amanda and Nye.

A celebration of Nancy’s life will be scheduled in Colorado at a later date. Please donate to a charity of your choice in memory of this very special, much loved and greatly missed servant of God.