Nancy Ann (Jones) Coston

Nancy Ann Coston, 55, Kokomo, passed away at 2:03 am Thursday, February 20, 2020, at her home. She was born April 29, 1964, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Wilbur Wayne & Jacqueline Lou (Sexton) Jones.
Nancy was a 1982 graduate of Taylor High School. She worked for various restaurants including Laughner’s Cafeteria, Arby’s, Steak N Shake, Shoney’s, and Jamie’s Soda Fountain. Nancy enjoyed playing Bingo and Euchre. She loved spending time with her daughter Lynzie, her dog, Scooter, and gatherings with family and friends.
Nancy is survived by her daughter, Lynzie Leean Coston; siblings, Peggy Endicott, Steven Jones, Keith (Kimberly) Jones, Shelly (Jr.) Cummings, Patty Worthington, Matt (Beth) Jones, Richard Jones, and Jamie Crousore, along with several nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; infant son; siblings, Deborah (Jim) Sutherland, and Danny Jones; brothers-in-law, David Hostetler, and Ralph Endicott; and niece, Penny Jones.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, February 28, 2020, at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Rodney Mason officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-8 pm Thursday at the funeral home and one prior to service on Friday. Memorial contributions may be made in care of Patty Worthington to benefit Nancy’s daughter Lynzie. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
