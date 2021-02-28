Nancy Ann (Hostetler) Julian

Nancy Ann Julian, 84, Noblesville, formerly of Kokomo, passed away at 2:25 pm Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Prairie Lakes Health Campus in Noblesville. She was born July 20, 1936, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Charles J. & Mary Etta (Little) Hostetler. On May 1, 1954, at the Courtland Ave. Friends Church in Kokomo, she married her high school sweetheart, John F. Julian, who preceded her in death on January 17, 2006.
Nancy was a 1954 graduate of Kokomo High School. She moved to San Clementi, California after her husband John served in the Marine Corp in Korea 1955. She went to work for Delco Electronics in 1965 and retired in 1991. After the passing of her husband John in 2006, Nancy moved to Madison Indiana where she lived from 2006-2017. Nancy was a lifetime member of Courtland Avenue Friends Church where she served on church council, Children’s Sunday school director and choir member. She also attended First Church of God in Kokomo and was active in that body when they moved to South Park Road location and built a new facility. She was a fiercely devoted wife to “Johnny” and a very loving mother and grandmother to her children and grandchildren. She was a caregiver to John, her mother, mother-in-law and aunt. She was always willing to care and help others.
Nancy is survived by her children, Timothy Ray Julian, Columbus, Ohio, Tamma Kay (Thomas) Kennedy, Madison, Indiana, Thomas Jay (Cheryl) Julian, Harrison, Wisconsin and Ted Lee (Susan) Julian, Fishers, Indiana; grandchildren, Aaron (Jasmine) Julian, Huntsville, Alabama, Jonathan Julian, Oakland, California, Benjamin (Elizabeth) Julian, Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Leigh (Adam) Korengal, McCordsville, Indiana, Madeline (Phillip) Berry, Louisville, Kentucky, Henry (Jenna) Kennedy, Noblesville, Indiana, Josiah (Morgan) Julian, Pendleton, Indiana, Marrisa (Eric) Daugherty, Columbus, Ohio, Miriam Julian, Minneapolis, Minnesota, Jacob (Michaela) Julian, Fishers, Indiana and Hannah Julian, Indianapolis, Indiana, along with 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Hostetler, New Castle, Indiana; beloved sisters-in-law, Julie Hostetler, Kokomo, Indiana and Cathy Hostetler-Newcomb, Wadsworth, Ohio; 4 nieces, 8 nephews, 9 great-nieces and 13 great-nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; brothers, Edward J. and James. L. Hostetler; sister-in-law, Judith Ann Hostetler; and in-laws, John W. and Ellen Julian-King.
Funeral service will be held at Noon Saturday, March 6, 2021, at South Creek Church of God, 5937 S. Park Road, Kokomo, with Pastor Jerry Ausbrook officiating. Following the service, Nancy will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband John in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 5-7 pm Friday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo and from 10 am-12 pm Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy’s memory to the Indiana Parkinson’s Foundation, indianaparkinson.org. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
