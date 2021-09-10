Nancy Ann Cobb, 62, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, September 6, 2021. She was born on December 20, 1958 to the late Dallas and Nora (Cowan) Warner, in Kokomo. She studied and became certified as a Pharmacy Technician while working at Howard Community Hospital as a Resident Advisor.
On May 3, 1986, Nancy married Mark Cobb, and he survives.
Nancy loved being a grandma to her two grandsons. She liked to travel, especially to Pigeon Forge, TN with Mark. Spending time with her family and friends brought her immense joy.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Joelle Townsend; and her mother-in-law, Becky Cobb.
Nancy is survived by her husband, Mark; her grandchildren, Anthony Townsend and Sean Townsend; her brothers, Steve Cowan (Chloie), Dallas Warner Jr (Diane), David Warner (Cindy); and her sister, Jeannie Steele (Devon).
Friends and family may gather for a time of visitation on Friday, September 10 from 4-8pm at Ellers Mortuary Webster St Chapel. Services will be on Saturday, September 11 at 12pm, with an hour of visitation beforehand, also at the Mortuary.
Nancy will be laid to rest at Sunset Memory Garden.
Memorial contributions can be made to Woodland Church of God in Nancy's memory.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ellersmortuarywebster.com for the Cobb family.