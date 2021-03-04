Nancy A. (Mitchell) Wood

Nancy A. Wood, 81, Kokomo, passed away at 12:02 pm Sunday, February 28, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. She was born December 26, 1939, in Kokomo, the daughter of the late Charles & Anna (DeWeese) Mitchell. On March 15, 1958, she married Daniel E. Wood who preceded her in death on February 28, 2019.
Nancy was a 1958 graduate of Kokomo High School. She loved to travel, shop and play cards. Nancy was a member of the Kokomo Country Club, Red Hat Society, PEO, and Main Street Christian Church in Russiaville. She cherished the time she spent with her grandchildren and enjoyed cooking and baking.
Nancy is survived by her children, Michael (Shelly) Wood and Pamela (Jim) Zunick; grandchildren, Anna (Jesse) Faver, Katie (Trent) Perry, Noah Zunick, Conner Wood and Madison Wood; great-grandchildren, Eleanor Faver, Amelia Faver and Blakely Perry.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Daniel; and daughter, Kimberly Nanette Wood.
In keeping with Nancy’s wishes, cremation will take place and the family will hold a memorial service at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy’s memory to Main Street Christian Church in Russiaville. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
To send flowers to Nancy's family, please visit our floral store.