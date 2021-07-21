Myron Everett Maish, 90, Russiaville, passed away 8:45 am Monday, July 19, 2021, at St. Vincent Hospital-86th Street in Indianapolis. He was born November 15, 1930, in Oakford, IN, the son of the late Floyd T. and Laura (Wade) Maish. On April 25, 1953, he married Alice L. Parse in Richmond, IN, and she survives.
Myron was a 1948 graduate of Kokomo High School. He served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953, obtaining the rank of Corporal. In June of 2000, he retired from Western School Corporation as a bus driver after 36 years of service. In addition to bus driving, he was a self-employed farmer for many years. Myron was a 4-H leader for over 25 years, ran crews for detasseling for Pioneer Seed at Flora, and was a Howard County Farm Bureau Board member. Myron was a member of Fair Havens Christian Missionary Alliance Church, Howard County Soil & Water Conservation Board, and American Legion Post 6.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Paul Maish, Patricia (Bret) Kellett, Diana (Mike) Schaaf, Laura (Brian) Sheets; grandchildren, Bob (Ashley) Kellett, Craig Kellett, Amelia Kellett, Joshua (Alexandra) Sheets, Jessica Bratton, Jacob Sheets, Raymond (Erin) Schaaf, David Schaaf, and Katie Schaaf; great-grandchildren, Kaycee, Kaylin, and Walker Kellett, Alicia Detro, Rowan and Sawyer Sheets, Jaxson and Cameron Bratton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Bill Maish, Ralph Maish, and Tom Maish; sister, Ruth (Maish) Guarino.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am Friday, July 23, 2021, at Fair Havens Christian Missionary Alliance Church, 1216 S. 300 W., Russiaville, with Pastor John Zwirn officiating. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. Military Rites will be performed by the Kokomo VFW Military Rites Team and the United States Army. Friends may visit with the family 3 pm to 7 pm Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Fair Havens Christian Missionary Alliance Church, Salvation Army, Ball State CRU, or Wycliffe. Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com.
