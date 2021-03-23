Myra May (Klingerman) Sanburn

Myra May Sanburn, 83, of Kokomo, passed away at 1:53 am Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis. On October 13, 1937, Myra was born in Kokomo to the late John A. & Wanda (Douglass) Klingerman. As a young lady, Myra excelled at baton twirling as well as befriending everyone she met. She loved to dance and took part in Betty Hayes School of Dance for many years. While attending Kokomo High School, Myra was involved in numerous school clubs and activities, including cheerleading for the Wildkats her entire high school career. As busy as she was, Myra graduated with Honors from KHS in 1955, earning her position on the Gold Plaque. During her Junior year in high school, Myra met and eventually married her husband of 64 years, Charles R. “Dick” Sanburn who survives. Myra was consistently on the go, raising their eight children; however, education was always of significant importance. In 1989, Myra graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from Ball State University. Her community groups included P.E.O. Sisterhood Chapter BU, Tri Kappy Sorority, Kokomo Great Banquet, and Psalms Bible Study.
Myra‘s relationship with Jesus was a mainstay in her life. She started each morning at her kitchen table reading from the Bible and praying for her family, friends, and country. Myra routinely packed "buddy bags" for school children, sang in the First EPC choir as a soprano for over 50 years, and loved spreading the Good News by serving in VBS and going on mission trips to Ethiopia and Mexico. Over the years, Myra worked as a probation officer, substitute teacher, and at Fouts Tire. She also invested in the family business, Dick Sanburn Sporting Goods, as a bookkeeper, but the majority of her time was invested in her children, attending school and sporting events. Most spring and summer nights were spent sitting on bleachers at UCT and Foster Parks. Friday nights were reserved for KHS football and basketball as Myra never lost her love for the Wildkats.
Along with her husband Dick, Myra is also survived by her children, Stacy Doerner of Indianapolis, Dick (Crystal) Sanburn II of Kokomo, George (Kim) Sanburn of Westfield, Angela Sanburn of Noblesville, Stephanie (Bill) Brutus of Kokomo, Nate (Karen) Sanburn of Greenfield, Nicki (Brian) Alexander of Rocky Mount, Virginia and Johnna (Brad) Myers of Fishers; 21 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, with 3 great-grandchildren on the way; brother, Mike (Janice) Malone of Nyona Lake; sister-in-law, Judy Himelick of Kokomo and cousin, Biddi Parry of Kokomo, along with their special extended families.
Myra was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John J. Klingerman; grandparents; mother and father-in-law, Dick & Ruth Sanburn; and cousin, Judge Dennis Parry.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, March 26, 2021, at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 EW, Kokomo. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery. Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4-8 pm Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Myra’s memory to First EPC or Lloyd & Laura Swartzendruber Scholarship Fund care of Community Foundation of Howard County, 215 W. Sycamore Street, Kokomo, IN 46901. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com.
