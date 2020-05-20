Myra L. Gillett, 60, of Kokomo, passed away at 8:33 a.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo. She was born February 29, 1960, in Kokomo, to Richard H. and Romona E. (Johnson) Gillett.
Myra graduated from Kokomo High School, where she was on the swim team, and attended Indiana University. She enjoyed gardening and feeding the birds and squirrels, and she cherished spending time with her nieces and nephews.
Survivors include her brothers, Terry K. Gillett, Richard H. (Belinda) Gillett and Mark D. (Cindy) Gillett; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
In keeping with Myra’s wishes, no public services will be held. Burial will take place in Crown Point Cemetery. Messages of condolence may be left online at www.shirleyandstout.com. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
