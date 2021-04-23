Muriel Mancini

Muriel “Maureen” Mancini, 92, Greentown, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Bloom of Kokomo. She was born on June 9, 1928 in Belfast, Northern Ireland to Ernest and Roselind (Drought) Corry. She married Frances M. Mancini. He preceded her in death in 1999.
Maureen worked for years as a manager for Halle Brothers Department Store. She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed collecting Royal Dalton figurines, traveling abroad including Ireland, Italy and Israel, walking her poodle, and reading Irish mysteries and detective books.
She is survived by her nephew, Paul (Sharon) Crow; nieces, Judith (James) Justice and Michelle (Dustin) Dewitt; great nieces and nephews, Brent (Katie) Crow, Bryan (Ashley) Crow, Stephanie Crow, Shelby Crow, Shannon (Mitch) Towsend, Rachelle (Kenneth) Swan, Brandon Graham, Bradley (Amy) Graham, Stacy Justice, Jeremiah Justice, Devin (Kirsten) Dewitt, Drew (Cali) Dewitt, Dane (Victoria) Dewitt; and several great-great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sisters, Barbara Elliot and Roslyn Francis.
Private family services were held. Arrangements are with Hasler-Stout Funeral Home in Greentown. Messages of condolence may be left at www.hasler-stout.com
To send flowers to Muriel's family, please visit our floral store.