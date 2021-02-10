With sadness and love the family of Mr. Everett Richard Tansey announces his passing on February 7, 2021 at the age of 88. He was born in Kokomo Indiana on July 15, 1932 to Everett & Violet Tansey.
Mr. Tansey retired from Delco Electronics after 44 plus years as a Tool Design Engineer. He enjoyed golf and military themed television programs, especially Combat and Rat Patrol. He taught children’s Sunday school for several years at Bible Baptist Church and sold real estate as a broker for a period of time.
Mr. Tansey is survived by his beloved wife Donna of more than 68 years, son; Mark Tansey who was born on the 11th wedding anniversary of his parents, grandson; Evan Tansey and brother; Robert (Betty) Tansey.
Mr. Tansey is preceded in death by his parents, brother; Charles “Wes” Tansey and sister; Twyla Ferguson.
Services will be Saturday February 13, 2021 11:00am at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street in Kokomo. Friends may call from 10:00am until time of service. Pastor Dave Smith will officiate.
A private family entombment will be Monday February 15, 2021.
The family has asked in lieu of flowers that a contribution on Mr. Tansey’s behalf to be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or to a Charity of your choice.
You may watch a live stream of the service at Ellers Mortuary Facebook page starting at 10:55am February 13, 2021.