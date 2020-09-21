Mr. Charles "Dale" Howey

Dale was born June 28, 1948, in Tipton, Indiana, the son of Charles Wilber and Thelma Alice Flannagan Howey.
Mr. Howey managed the Kokomo Memorial Gymnasium for over 20 years before his retirement. Over the years, he oversaw many concerts, sporting events and gatherings at the gymnasium. He would recall memories of the Globetrotters playing there along with the 2008 Presidential Debate between Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. Dale loved to garden in his free time. His love of nature was apparent and he was an avid bird watcher. Family gatherings and spending time with his grandchildren was something he cherished. Dale really loved to make meals from scratch too. These large meals ranged anywhere from breakfast to dinner and he truly enjoyed cooking.
Survivors include his daughter, Monica (John) Green of Scipio; grandchildren, Courtney Green, Michael Green, Allison Green; great-grandchild, Oliver Green; brothers, Bob (Brenda) Howey of Muncie, Wayne (Brenda) Howey of Tennessee; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Keith Howey, Lloyd Howey, Larry Howey; sisters, Donna Long and Beverly Jordan.
In keeping with Dale’s request, cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Hospice of South Central Indiana or the National Audubon Society (https://www.audubon.org/).
