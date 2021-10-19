Monty Calvin Renner, 77, Kokomo, passed away at 8:20 p.m. Monday, October 18, 2021 at his home. He was born November 6, 1943 in Howard County to John C. and Fern (Hedrick) Renner. On September 7, 1998 he married Barbara Stroup who survives.
Monty was a jack of all trades for mobile homes including making fiberglass steps. He enjoyed woodworking, cars and playing the trumpet.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Renner; children, Joshua Renner, Jon Renner, Holly Renner, Velita (Jim) Williams, and Mattie (Bud) Livesay; 9 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Jill Wrightsman.
The family wishes to thank Guardian Angel Hospice and Jamie at Adaptive Nursing for the loving care they showed Monty and the family.
In keeping with Monty’s wishes he will be cremated with no services planned at this time. Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Messages of condolence may be left at www.shirleyandstout.com.
